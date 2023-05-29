Jeff Stelling believes Leeds United had very little chance of surviving relegation to the Championship, after selling Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha last summer without replacing them.

Leeds have been relegated after finishing 19th on 31 points, following a 4-1 final day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

The Whites failed to win a Premier League game since a win over Nottingham Forest on April 4th, collecting just two draws from their remaining nine games.

They will be playing second tier football for the first time since 2020, when they finished as champions under Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds have since hired Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce.

Last summer, Leeds sold Raphinha to Barcelona, and Phillips to Manchester City, and reinvested the money with seven new signings brought into their first-team squad.

They didn't all have the desired impact and Leeds now face a return to the Championship.

What have the pundits aid about Leeds United's relegation? What might the reasons be?

Stelling was speaking on his final ever show on Sky Sports' soccer special, where he explained that Leeds were always likely to struggle when their two best players departed last summer, he said: "It wasn’t about the day – they survived on the final day of last season, then they sold Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, so how were they ever going to be better this season?"

Clinton Morrison was a member of the panel, and responded with his agreement, he said: "When you lose two quality players like that you’re always going to struggle. They’ve been in football matches this season, but their biggest problem has been keeping it out at the back and scoring goals.

"That is a recipe, as I’ve said many a time, for disaster; that’s been the biggest struggle.

"But you’re right: Raphinha, when games are tight, he’s got that bit of X-factor where he can assist or put one in the top corner, so yeah, they were two quality players that they did miss; but they’ve had big struggles."

Morrison believes there are other factors, though, he added: "You look at when they were winning against Newcastle, Bamford misses the penalty then Newcastle go down the other end and score. It’s just moments during the season and it’s been a struggle for Leeds.

"But at the end of the season, where you finish is where you deserve to finish, so there’s no excuses from Leeds or probably the players or the fans."

Why were Leeds relegated from the Premier League this season?

There are, of course, a number of factors behind relegation; but most can be put down to a failure at board level for the Whites.

Leeds invested poorly in some areas, but some of the signings have also come good for them. The main issue has been Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani and their forward-thinking post-Marcelo Bielsa.

The joined up, coherent thinking and strategy that Leeds had before, where their identity was one of the most clear in English football, was completely ripped up.

Leeds changed to Jesse Marsch, then Javi Gracia, and now have Sam Allardyce: they have become a team without focus or direction with any of these managers and have totally lost their identity, too.