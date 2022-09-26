Jeff Stelling mocks Watford FC following significant managerial decision

The managerial merry-go-round at Watford has continued, with Rob Edwards the latest to lose his job at the Hornets after a short stint in the dugout.

Edwards was taken from the clutches of League Two champions Forest Green Rovers this summer after winning the fourth tier of English football in his first full season as a head coach, and it appeared that Gino Pozzo was set to go against the grain of his typical managerial appointments.

That appeared to be even more true when it was reported last week that Cristiano Giaretta, who also worked for the Pozzo Family at Udinese, was set to lose his job as sporting director in a bid to give Edwards more control over club matters.

If you love Watford, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Hornets moments

1 of 28 1. Troy Deeney's play-off semi-final late winner: When was it? 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14

But a week-and-a-half on, it is now Edwards who has been sacked, with Giaretta staying on in his role, and coming in to replace the young Englishman is Slaven Bilic, who has been promoted from the Championship in the past with West Bromwich Albion.

The Croatian is Watford’s 17th permanent manager since July 2012, and if the club’s track record is anything to go by, then Bilic will probably not last too long in the job.

That is something pointed out by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, who has poked fun at Watford’s latest decision with a tongue-in-cheek tweet, suggesting that the Vicarage Road hierarchy will already be looking for the next individual to take charge in the future.

No doubt @WatfordFC will already be on the look out for a successor to Bilic ! — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 26, 2022

The Verdict

There has never been much security for a Watford manager since Gino Pozzo took over the club, and the turnover of that job is much akin to what happens at many Italian clubs.

But Edwards looked like he was going to be one that perhaps lasted long-term, with it appearing he was set to get more control of the club than any previous head coach had gotten.

Unfortunately for him though, his time at Vicarage Road has ended prematurely and the Pozzo’s man in the form of Giaretta has won out.

Slaven Bilic could end up being the man to buck the trend if he manages to get Watford up the table, and he has a track record in the second tier with West Brom when it comes to promotion – he certainly has the players available to him to get the Hornets firing.