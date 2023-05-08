Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has urged Derby County to stick with Paul Warne after missing out on the League One play-offs.

The Rams were beaten 1-0 by third-placed Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday.

After a bright start from the visitors which saw David McGoldrick have five attempts on goal, the Owls were awarded a penalty just before half time when Curtis Davies was controversially adjudged to have brought down Marvin Johnson. Davies was sent off and Michael Smith converted the resulting spot-kick to put the hosts ahead.

Wednesday had further chances to increase their lead in the second with Will Vaulks hitting the bar before Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson both went close, while the 10-man Rams almost equalised when Max Bird's effort was cleared off the line by Aden Flint.

But Paul Warne's side could not find a leveller and Peterborough United's win at Barnsley meant they dropped out of the top six.

What did Jeff Stelling say?

Stelling praised the Rams for their efforts after Davies' dismissal and says he hopes that Warne is given the opportunity to rebuild for another promotion push next season.

"Derby fans, well, they're applauding their side. They know they couldn't have given it any more with 10 men," Stelling said on Sky Sports, quoted via Derbyshire Live.

"They had opportunities, there's no doubt about that, they flung forwards towards the end but Curtis Davis' first red card in 12 years, that cost them big time, in the end. You can see the shrugs and their head shakes as they applaud their supporters there and Derby County will play in League One again next season.

"They've had a whole host of managers over the years, by the way, I think 10 in the last seven seasons, let us hope, they stick with Paul Warne and give him the opportunity with his team to take them up next time around. He came in midway through the season, of course so this is not his side, not the side he might have chosen if he was to hand pick the players.

"So let's hope they give him an opportunity, but they've lost today. They finish seventh in the table and miss out on the play-offs."

Should Derby County stick with Paul Warne?

The Rams should definitely stick with Warne.

While there is no doubt it is an incredibly disappointing end to the season and the form has been poor over recent months, it has still been a decent first campaign in League One for the club, particularly considering the desperate situation they were in last summer.

Warne has won promotion from the third tier on three occasions with Rotherham United and if given the chance to bring in his own players, you would not bet against him doing so again at Pride Park.

Davies, McGoldrick and James Chester are among those out of contract in the summer, so it could be a busy few months for the club, but Warne should be trusted with the rebuild.