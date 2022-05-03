Jeff Mostyn sends message to AFC Bournemouth supporters ahead of big clash with Nottingham Forest tonight

Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest tonight in a game that could decide which of the two teams gain automatic promotion this season.

Going into the game, Bournemouth are the team in second place on 82 points whilst Nottingham Forest sit third in the league with 79 points.

Therefore, if Bournemouth can win today they will secure their promotion to the Premier League whilst a draw or a loss would take it down to the final day.

Given how much there is riding on this game, the nerves around Bournemouth are high, but support has also been pouring in from fans to try and motivate their team to go on and get one last big result from tonight’s game.

As a result of the support for the Cherries, the Chairman of Bournemouth Jeff Mostyn took to Twitter to thank people as he tweeted: “Thank you so much to Family Friends and Supporters everywhere for all your love and messages of support for @afcbournemouth match v Forest tonight. I know the boys will carry your thoughts and good wishes into the match. Regards & Thanks to you all. Jeff X”

Thank you so much to Family Friends and Supporters everywhere for all your love and messages of support for @afcbournemouth match v Forest tonight. I know the boys will carry your thoughts and good wishes into the match.Regards & Thanks to you all. Jeff X — Jeff Mostyn (@jeffmostyn) May 3, 2022

The ultimate AFC Bournemouth end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Bournemouth face on the opening day of the season? Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest West Brom

The Verdict:

Tonight’s game will be the biggest of the season so far for both sides so there is no doubt it will be a brilliant occasion even if it does provide a lot of nerves.

Mostyn will be hoping his side will be able to get the job done giving himself, his team and the supporters something to celebrate this evening and put their mind at rest going into the weekend.

However, the Chairman will have to start putting focus on next season almost immediately if his side do go up as they will be eager to secure their place in the top flight next year and make sure they create a squad that is able and good enough to compete.

With manager Scott Parker having Premier League experience under his belt already, this will no doubt help them when building their side. Although they have to complete the big job of gaining three points tonight before they can get too ahead of themselves.