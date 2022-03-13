Jeff Hendrick sends social media message as QPR pick up crucial three points at Luton Town

Jeff Hendrick praised the fighting spirit of his Queens Park Rangers teammates as they came from behind to beat Luton Town earlier today.

Not my best game but quality fight from everyone to get the 3 points 👊🏻Travelling fans brilliant 👏🏻 💙🤍#QPR pic.twitter.com/jvwdw8KiSw — Jeff Hendrick (@JeffHendrick92) March 13, 2022

The R’s have been inconsistent in recent weeks, which meant they went into the fixture at Kenilworth Road sitting outside the play-off places.

And, even though Mark Warburton’s side weren’t at their best, they remained in the game and improved as it went on, with goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie sealing a massive three points.

Following the game, Hendrick, who was replaced in the 73rd minute, took to Twitter to reveal his delight at the win, as well as making an honest admission about his own display.

“Not my best game but quality fight from everyone to get the 3 points. Travelling fans brilliant.”

That victory means the Londoners are now fourth in the Championship title, with Hendrick and the team set for another huge game against a fellow play-off contender when they travel to take on in-form Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Irish midfielder will hope to keep his place in the XI after starting the past five games.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This was a significant win for the R’s, particularly because they didn’t play well, which meant they had to show different qualities to ensure they got the win, as Hendrick points out.

You can’t argue with the midfielder in that he wasn’t at his best, but he still worked for the team in what was a hugely competitive clash.

Now, it’s about focusing on Forest, as if they can get a win at the City Ground it will be huge too.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.