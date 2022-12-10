Jeff Hendrick sends message to Reading supporters ahead of facing Coventry City

Reading welcome the visit of Coventry City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon in aiming to return to Championship action in style.

The Royals are just two points off the play-offs despite sitting 13th in the table, and have built a favourable six-point cushion on the bottom three.

Leadership from certain senior players across the squad has been important in giving themselves such a healthy platform this season, whether that be Andy Yiadom, Sam Hutchinson, Jeff Hendrick or Tom Ince, they have all played their part so far.

Hendrick, on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, still has a year to run on his contract in the North East at the end of this campaign, but that has not dented the commitment of the Irishman to Reading’s cause.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions ahead of the season’s resumption.

He wrote: “Preparations done.

“Back to it tomorrow.”

It will be interesting to see how the Royals’ midfield contingent deals with the likes of Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer and possibly even Callum O’Hare in central areas, with some members of the squad feeling the effects of the World Cup in their legs.

The Verdict

Hendrick has been an example of the shrewd recruitment that the Royals were able to carry out in the summer, despite being in a disadvantageous position to the rest of the clubs in the division.

The 74-time Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers, but struggled to showcase his skillset in the best light, arguably making the signing something of a gamble, from Reading’s point of view, in the summer.

Hendrick is not as much of a threat in the final third as he was in his Burnley days, but has still brought a lot to the squad and will continue to do so having gained Ince’s trust swiftly after joining up with the squad.