Jeff Hendrick opens up on why he’s left Newcastle for QPR

QPR were fairly busy on transfer deadline day, as they managed to complete the signing of Jeff Hendrick before the window slammed to a close.

The Hoops are determined to ensure they keep up their momentum and seal a place in the top six come the end of the current campaign and that meant ensuring they had the right playing staff on board to help them.

With Hendrick available, Mark Warburton saw the opportunity for one final swoop for his side by bringing the 30-year-old to Loftus Road and the player himself is now determined to ensure he can help his new team bag the promotion that they are dreaming of – and told the Irish Examiner that he is hopeful of giving them a ‘last push’ towards sealing a Premier League place.

Hendrick has had to spend the majority of the current season sat on the sidelines with Newcastle, with Republic of Ireland man unable to break into the starting eleven. Despite featuring fairly regularly last year – he made 22 appearances and even contributed two goals along the way – he has dropped out of the reckoning this season.

With only three showings – and not one start – it became clear to Hendrick that he may need to move on to secure more action and he has managed to do so with QPR. Now, he is determined to ensure he can help lead his side to the Premier League and make a regular contribution along the way.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said: “I wasn’t just going to sit around. A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football.

“Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game-time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football. I have been following QPR throughout this season and they are in a good position in the league. Hopefully, I can come in and help give that last push to get promoted.”

Hendrick then does not want to merely come into QPR and just make up the numbers – instead, he is eager to hit the ground running and help them achieve their ambitions for as long as he is here.

The Verdict

Jeff Hendrick is a fairly smart signing by Mark Warburton. With the player available and with the level of experience he has, it can only be seen as an astute deal by those on the outside.

Having racked up over 100 appearances in both the Premier League and Championship over the years, he knows what needs to be done to get a team challenging at the right end of a division and he knows what it takes to do the business and get a team playing good football too. That know-how could prove vital to the Hoops.

Even if he isn’t a mainstay in the side, he will surely get a lot more action in QPR colours than he would if he stayed at Newcastle. The chance to go out and thrive now in the second tier will be all that is on the player’s mind and he could hugely benefit his new team in the second half of the season.

If he can produce some of the performances for the Hoops that he has in the past, then it could really help them achieve their goals this year.