Jeff Hendrick in 4th – Ranked: Reading FC’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Reading have exceeded expectations in 2022/23 and will hope to continue to do so when the Championship returns next month.

Many had earmarked the Royals for relegation this term before a ball was even kicked – due to their struggles last season, the departures of some key players, and their transfer restrictions in the summer – but they’ve been battling in the top half of the table for the most part.

They’ve slipped to the middle of the pack in recent weeks but that still represents a strong start to the season for Paul Ince’s squad.

Ince does have some quality players available to him and with that in mind, we’ve ranked their top five most valuable as per Transfermarkt…

=5. Tom McIntyre – €2 million (£1.7m)

We start the list with a homegrown talent.

Royals defender Tom McIntyre has emerged as a central figure in recent seasons, with his versatility proving particularly useful given they’ve faced issues with squad depth.

According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old is the joint-fifth most valuable player in the squad at £1.7 million.

=5. Lucas Joao – €2 million (£1.7m)

Royals fans may disagree with the price tag but they surely won’t disagree with Lucas Joao’s place on this list.

When he’s fit, the powerful Angolan is a proven Championship striker and has an impressive goalscoring record with Reading to prove it (42 in 99 games).

It would likely take more than £1.7 million to prize him away in January but his contract does run out this summer and he is 29 now.

4. Jeff Hendrick – €2.5 million (£2.2m)

Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick has Premier League pedigree and has shown that at times for the Royals this season.

A Republic Ireland international with nearly 150 appearances in the top flight and over 200 in the Championship to his name, it’s not a huge surprise that he slots in at four with a value of £2.2 million.

3. Ovie Ejaria – €3 million (£2.6m)

A mercurial talent and a player that at 25, should still have his best years ahead of him, Ovie Ejaria has produced some real moments of magic in a Reading shirt – they’ve just not come often enough.

Ejaria signed permanently from Liverpool and still has more than 18 months left on his contract but you wonder whether the Royals would accept £2.6 million, which is his Transfermarkt value, for him should such an offer come in next month.

2. Mamadou Loum – €3.5 million (£3m)

Midfielder Mamadou Loum has slotted in well since joining from Porto on loan in the summer and is well deserving of his place in the Senegal World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old’s future beyond this season remains unclear but it’s not a surprise to see him so high up this list given some of the performances he has produced in the centre of the park.

1. Tom Holmes – €4.5 million (£3.9m)

Royals fans will likely swell with pride to see a homegrown talent top this list.

22-year-old centre-back Tom Holmes looks like a player with a really bright future in the game and has proven his worth countless times since breaking through in 2020/21.

He penned a new three-year contract in the summer, which will protect his value, but Reading would likely want more than £3.9 million to let him leave.