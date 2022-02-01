Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United to QPR: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Jeff Hendrick swapped a relegation battle in the Premier League for a promotion push in the Championship when he departed Newcastle United for QPR yesterday.

The recently turned 30-year-old has joined the R’s on a loan deal from the Magpies, with Mark Warburton’s side hoping to secure promotion to England’s top-tier this season.

Hendrick has been restricted to just 70 minutes of Premier League football this season on Tyneside, finding himself on the bench more often than not.

The Irishman, who has featured close to 150 times in the Premier League, is nearing 200 Championship games in his career.

Is it a good move?

It does appear to be a good move for Hendrick, and whilst it is dropping down a tier, it is moving to a club who he could make an impact with.

QPR will also benefit as they are adding additional experience and quality, especially with there being a lot on the line for the West London club.

It is also something that may suit the Tyneside club, because if the Magpies do suffer relegation, then they are likely to want a player like Hendrick, as a few others may want out.

Will he start?

Warburton would have certainly recruited him in the hope that he will emerge as a regular starter, however, he will have to work hard to get into the side.

The R’s are stacked with excellent midfield options, with Stefan Johansen providing the experience in an otherwise relatively youthful midfield, including the likes of Ben Amos, Andre Dozzell and Luke Amos.

He may need to immediately work for his place, but as the season progresses, and as the importance of matches increases, then he may be viewed as the perfect option.

It remains to be seen if the addition of Hendrick could pave the way for a switch of system, although, their current 3-4-2-1 best suits a club with a plethora of midfield options.

What does he offer?

Other than the experience he brings – which could be crucial as QPR chase down promotion – he is a leader and will look to get the very best out of his teammates.

He brings composure and great technical ability to midfield positions, whilst he has the grit and determination required in a side that press high.

He can also make things happen in the final third when afforded time and space to create but is most effective in the middle third, keeping things ticking and breaking up play.