Bristol Rovers are in the midst of a major shake-up in personnel this summer both on and off the pitch, and with the transfer window now open, their new recruitment team have a challenge on their hands to give manager Matt Taylor a squad to compete at the top end of what promises to be an extremely competitive League One in the coming season.

The Gas lost a sizable number of their squad at the end of last season but did retain a squad full of promise. And with that in mind, Football League World has put together a “Dream XI” that Bristol Rovers could put out for that first fixture of the season against Northampton, including a few new or prospective signings.

GK: Jed Ward

First up, Jed Ward could consider himself extremely unlucky if he doesn’t start the season as Bristol Rovers number one, but with reports emerging that the Gas made a move and then fell short in their pursuit of free agent Cameron Dawson, it seems Matt Taylor may have made the decision to start with a more established goalkeeper.

21-year-old Ward perhaps wasn’t expecting himself to be Bristol Rovers number one last season, but that’s effectively what he became when Matthew Cox suffered from a lack of form and was left out of the team. Ward showed no signs of being out of his depth but at the time of writing, the Gas only have two very young goalkeepers on the books – Ward and Matthew Hall - so this was always going to be a position of priority for the Rovers recruitment team.

LB: Clinton Mola

Clinton Mola became Rovers' second signing of the season after the 23-year-old left-back was released by his former club Reading despite being a regular feature in the second half of their season last campaign. Mola is still learning his trade at this level but was revered for his endeavour and his development while at his former club and will no doubt bring the Gas some attacking flair in their defensive line.

CB: Connor Taylor

22-year-old Connor Taylor was one of Bristol Rovers’ most popular signings last summer and played 33 league games in the last campaign. He quickly became a fan favourite at the Gas during his initial spell on loan and, following his return last season, eventually became a key element to the Rovers defence. Taylor battles for every ball and shows the passion to play for the club that every supporter loves. He’ll be hoping to have an equally strong campaign this time round.

CB: Taylor Moore

Bristol Rovers look set to sign former Bristol City defender Taylor Moore, with Football Insider reporting he is to undergo a medical at the Quarter’s. The 27-year-old centre-back would make a good partner for Connor Taylor and, should he sign for Rovers, will do so on a free transfer. Moore reportedly also held talks with Barnsley and Bolton, but appears to have chosen to make Bristol his home once more.

RB: Jack Hunt

Jack Hunt brings vast experience to the Bristol Rovers squad and featured 27 times last season. Hunt has played for clubs including Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, making more than 400 appearances in the Football League. Not known to shy away from a tackle, the full back can also bring some width to the team's attacks. Hunt also bagged three goals and three assists for the Gas last season, making him a goal threat as well as a defensive block.

DM: Kamil Conteh

Kamil Conteh was Bristol Rovers' marquee signing from the January 2024 transfer window, having signed from Grimsby Town. He’s so far shown mixed form at Rovers, but his impressive form at lower levels and his transfer fee gives Rovers faith in the young midfielder known for his interception ability and strong tackling.

CM: Isaac Hutchinson

Talented midfielder and new signing Isaac Hutchinson is a mouthwatering prospect for Bristol Rovers supporters. Likely signed as a replacement for Antony Evans, Hutchinson shares many of the same qualities as Evans with a gilded-eye for a long ball, free-kick tekkers to win matches and a willingness to go on a mesmerising drive forward. Hutchinson had 23 goal contributions to his name last season so will be hoping to start at his new club where he left off at his old.

CM: Antony Evans

This is a dream team after all, but it is looking increasingly likely that Evans will be departing the Gas this summer with reported interest from Portsmouth and a reported failed first bid from Huddersfield Town. However, the opportunity for Evans and Hutchinson to link up in that Rovers midfield presents a mouthwatering proposition. If Antony Evans starts the season at Bristol Rovers, then they will have done well to that point to fend off interest in their star midfielder and could even mean he’s had a change of heart, signed the offered contract and decided to stay at the Gas. Dream vibes.

LM: Scott Sinclair

With Bristol Live reporting that Scott Sinclair is set to remain a Bristol Rovers player, the exciting winger can still give defenders nightmares with his intent to run at them and with his gift to create goal chances from nothing for the Bristol Rovers attack. Sinclair is at the twilight of his career, so it’s fair to say he’s unlikely to start every game, but as demonstrated towards the end of last season, his aging doesn’t appear to have slowed him down much. The local lad from Bath remains as fit as ever, so he will be an important leader in the squad during the next campaign.

RM: Luke Thomas

Luke Thomas has the potential to change any game in an instant. His ability to find space off the ball and his flair and willingness to take on defending units presents a significant threat for any team. Should Antony Evans leave the club, then Thomas has the opportunity to take on the mantel of star player and could be key to Rovers success this season.

FWD: Ruel Sotiriou

Ruel Sotiriou became Rovers' third signing in as many days on Wednesday when he joined the Gas from Leyton Orient. The Cypriot international had been at Orient since his youth and was the O’s top scorer last season, netting 11 times in the League. He’s also appeared once for his senior national team after scoring three goals in eight appearances for the Under 21’s.