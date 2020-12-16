Jed Wallace’s situation at Millwall as the January transfer window approaches

Given Millwall’s recent Championship form, the January transfer window could be a potential season-defining period for the Lions.

Currently sitting 14th following Tuesday’s victory over Bristol City, Millwall have slipped off the pace in the race for the top-six, and Gary Rowett has already admitted that he wants to add to his squad.

But whilst Rowett wants to bring in some fresh faces, the Lions chief might also have to deal with interest in some of his key players.

And that could certainly be the case with Jed Wallace.

Wallace, who was one of the standout players in the Championship last season, was the subject of interest from Aston Villa this time 12 months ago, according to The Daily Express (via HITC) – with Millwall demanding around £10million for their flying winger.

However, Wallace remained at Millwall after a summer of speculation, and has continued to be their talisman this campaign – scoring five times in the league, whilst chipping in with two assists.

But will the 26-year-old be involved in a transfer saga in the upcoming window?

Whilst Wallace’s quality and goalscoring numbers would make him an excellent addition for any second-tier or Premier League club, the ex-Wolves man has previously admitted how happy he is playing for Millwall – making a January exit look almost impossible, not to mention that Rowett would be reluctant to sell his best player in the middle of the season.

If Millwall were willing to negotiate, they’d be in an extremely good position, given that Wallace still has more than 18 months remaining on his contract at The Den, meaning the Lions hierarchy would undoutabtly be able to demand a high eight-figure fee for the attacker’s services.

But whilst Wallace remains one of the most dangerous players in the division, it would appear almost impossible for him to move away from SE16 next month.