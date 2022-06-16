Jed Wallace’s Millwall future still in question amid West Brom speculation

Jed Wallace’s future at Millwall is still yet to be decided with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks.

The winger has been linked with a move away from The Den, with West Brom reportedly one of his possible destinations.

According to a report by News At Den, the 28-year-old could yet still decide to remain with Gary Rowett’s side for another season.

However, the club is still none the wiser of what the player’s decision will ultimately be, with pre-season set to get underway in the next couple of weeks.

Wallace is still in discussion with multiple clubs over his future, with the Englishman available as a free agent this summer.

Whatever his decision, Millwall will be hoping it comes soon so that everyone can move on with the rest of their transfer business in what could be a busy summer.

Cardiff City and Besiktas have also been linked with a possible move for the player.

Wallace has been a crucial part of Rowett’s team, playing 38 Championship games in the latest campaign.

In recent years, Wallace’s importance to the club has grown in stature as he has become a more influential presence in attack.

He has 27 goals and 30 assists in his last three seasons for the Lions, which has attracted the attention of many.

The Verdict

Wallace is clearly a man in-demand, but a decision will need to be made soon with pre-season training set to begin at the end of the month and start of July.

It was initially expected that he would make his desire known earlier this month, but nothing has since come from that.

He has the potential to be an important player for a team chasing promotion so will need to choose his next club wisely.

Millwall ended the season with enough promise to show that potentially Rowett can lead the club to top six contention, which puts staying at the club a distinct possibility.