West Brom endured a miserable Easter period as they were beaten by Rotherham and threw away a two-goal lead.

Thankfully for Albion, many of their rivals also faltered, so they are just five points away from the final two play-off places, whilst they have a game in hand on most of the sides in the mix.

So, even though the Baggies have an uphill task to reach the top six, it’s still possible. However, there’s no doubt that their performance levels need to improve significantly from the past two displays.

Winger Jed Wallace gave a brutal assessment of the games against the Millers and the R’s, claiming Albion had ‘bottled it’, and most fans would agree with that strong verdict

But, the time for blame can wait until the end of the season. Right now, Albion still somehow have a chance to win promotion, and they should believe it’s possible.

And, it’s not just blind faith, because the unexpected return of Jayson Molumby offers hope that Carlos Corberan’s side can get back to their best level.

The Ireland international picked up a groin problem with his national team, and it was thought that he would be out for most of April. Yet, just ten days after that diagnosis, he was back out on the pitch as a sub, and it was a major boost for Albion.

Unfortunately, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Nathaniel Chalobah simply can’t replicate what the former Brighton man offers without the ball.

Whilst he does have limitations technically, Molumby is relentless with his overall approach. He wins tackles, he competes for every ball and his intensity rubs off on the opposition.

Albion were poor in all positions in the past two games, and they certainly lost the midfield battle on both occasions. Of course, having Okay Yokuslu absent as well didn’t help, as he is another quality operator in the Championship, but Albion seemed off the pace, which is where Molumby helps.

Wallace’s criticism appeared to question the mentality and character of the group as much as the quality, and that certainly seemed the case as well. When Rotherham went direct, Albion buckled, and after QPR pulled a goal back on Monday, heads went down.

With Molumby on the pitch, things could have been different. He brings an infectious spirit with the way he works, and The Hawthorns would have certainly responded to someone like Molumby on the pitch last time out.

Somehow, West Brom still have a fighting chance to reach the top six, and in Molumby they have the right man to lead them into battle for the six cup finals that await.