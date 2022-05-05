Jed Wallace update provided ahead of Millwall’s final day clash with Bournemouth

Jed Wallace will train with Millwall today, boss Gary Rowett has confirmed.

Wallace had been sidelined with a groin injury recently, but came off the bench in Millwall’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United last weekend.

Rowett said the 28-year-old has been left out of training earlier in the week, but confirmed that he is back in training ahead of the Championship final day.

“Absolutely fine, we are where we thought we would be.” Rowett said on Millwall’s fitness ahead of the final day, via South London Press.

“Jed was left out of the first part of the week but he’ll train today and tomorrow.

“We’ve got Scottie (Malone) and Dan (Ballard), they are not going to make it.

“But everyone else is fine. The likes of Lenny (Ryan Leonard) will feel better for having more game time.

“We’re in a fairly good place fitness-wise.”

Wallace’s contract at The Den is due to expire this summer and there have been reports in recent weeks linking him with moves away from Millwall.

Rowett though, has stressed that the club are keen to keep hold of him.

AFC Bournemouth vs Millwall is set for a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday.

The Verdict

Jed Wallace potentially being available from the start for the weekend would be a big boost for Millwall.

The Lions know they need to win on the south coast to give themselves any chance of a play-off spot and Wallace could certainly help them do that.

Despite the speculation over his future, Wallace has six goals and 12 assists for Millwall this campaign and if he can add to that tally it would go a long way to helping Millwall secure three points on Saturday.

It certainly looks set to be an exciting final day.