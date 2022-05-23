Jed Wallace to West Brom: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is on West Bromwich Albion‘s radar this summer – and the Baggies want to offer him a lucrative contract to join the club, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the Lions this summer, and earlier this year he was linked to the likes of Nottingham Forest and Besiktas.

Turkish interest remains in Wallace according to Nixon, but Albion manager Steve Bruce is hoping to tempt the attacking midfielder into staying in England.

Is it a good potential move?

Wallace has consistently been turning in good performances for Millwall for five seasons in the Championship since he arrived permanently at The Den from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having scored 38 goals and assisted 41 times in that time, Wallace has made himself one of the best players of his position in the second tier, with some believing that he’s done enough to earn himself a chance at the Premier League.

With that in mind, it would probably be a coup for West Brom should they win the race for Wallace as they’d be getting their hands on a proven Championship quality creative player, which is something they need.

Would he start?

Steve Bruce has been clear that he plans to switch to a formation with a back four, as opposed to the 3-5-2 he used for the majority of his time in charge last season.

Going off recent history, you’d have to assume that Bruce will use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Daryl Dike as the lone striker and Karlan Grant playing off the left.

Wallace’s primary position is on the right wing, but he is also able to play as a central attacking midfielder – however you’d expect that he would be signed to play out wide.

With his record in the Championship and his talent, it would be a shock if Wallace wasn’t to arrive and immediately start games.

What does he offer?

Wallace’s record is fantastic – he’s been the big fish in an average-sized pond at Millwall and he will seemingly take the chance now to move to a bigger club with more resources.

He has a fantastic delivery from open play and set pieces, is cool from the penalty spot and can finish from all types of ranges as well.

That is exactly what Steve Bruce is looking for as he tries to assemble a squad good enough for promotion to the Premier League, and he’s probably the ideal candidate to come in on the right-hand side of the pitch.