Jed Wallace starts: The predicted Millwall XI to play Cardiff City

Millwall will be looking to put an end to their recent poor run of form as they take on Cardiff City.

Gary Rowett’s men have won only one of their last six league games, including four defeats in that timeframe.

The Lions have only scored four goals in those six games, two of which came in a 3-2 defeat against Bristol City.

Other defeats have come against Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Blackpool.

Meanwhile their opponents this weekend, Cardiff, are coming off the back of a massive 4-0 victory over relegation rivals Peterborough United.

That win took Steve Morison’s side 12-points clear of the bottom three, with 17 games still to play in the season.

Here is how we think Rowett will line up his side to face the Bluebirds this weekend…

Jed Wallace and George Saville could both be in line for a return to the side after making a comeback to the bench during the midweek.

Dan Ballard could also be in line for a return. The Arsenal loanee has not featured since December due to undergoing knee surgery.

It is likely he will start on the bench, but he could find himself getting some minutes as he hopes to get back to full fitness.

However, Scott Malone will likely miss this weekend’s clash after missing the Fulham defeat through a hamstring injury.

It is unlikely he will be able to make his comeback in time for the Cardiff game.