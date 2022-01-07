Jed Wallace starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday

Millwall take their attention away from the Championship this weekend, with the Lions welcoming Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace to the Den for the Frenchman’s first FA Cup game at the helm of the Premier League outfit.

Millwall currently find themselves in a scrap to reach the play-offs this season, with this distraction a good opportunity for the home side to test themselves against higher opposition.

The Lions have enjoyed decent runs in the FA Cup in the past decade and will be hoping to cause somewhat of an upset by beating the Eagles, who have improved under Vieira’s stewardship.

The Den is a testing place to come in the Championship, with the Millwall faithful hoping that it remains this way for the Premier League side, who could choose the occasion to test younger members of the squad.

Here, we take a look at how Millwall could line up when the Eagles land at The Den on Saturday…

According to News at Den, George Long is set to replace Bart Bialkowski in goal for the Lions, with the 28-year-old receiving a rare chance ahead of the firm number one.

Given the injuries and absentees in defence at present, there is not too much scope for change in Millwall’s backline, meaning that it is likely that Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson will be trusted as the three central defenders for Palace’s visit.

Similarly, the competition levels are also low in the wing-back positions at the moment, so Danny McNamara and Murray Wallace are the most likely candidates for starting again.

Billy Mitchell has enjoyed an excellent rise to regular contention in the Millwall starting line up, with the 20-year-old likely to partner George Saville in the middle of the park.

Rowett is hopeful that Jed Wallace will be fit enough for Saturday’s clash, as per a report from News at Den, with the highly sought-after attacker likely to play if fit.

Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe have shown tremendous understanding and ability in recent weeks, with it being unlikely that anyone else can dethrone the pair from starting spots this weekend.