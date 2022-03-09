Jed Wallace speaks out after Nottingham Forest’s January transfer interest

Jed Wallace insists his only focus is on Millwall and that he was glad when the January transfer window shut after reports linked him with Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding once again for the Lions, scoring six times and registering nine assists in 29 games this season, as they push for a top six finish.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, it’s unclear where Wallace will be playing his football next season.

Due to that contract situation, clubs had hoped to pick the winger up for a cut-price in the winter window, with Forest known to be very keen on doing a deal.

Nothing would materialise though, and Wallace told the BBC that he just wants to play football.

“My overriding feeling in January was I wanted to get back playing football and I know when I’m playing at The Den I’m enjoying myself. Whether I’ve got 10 years or one day left on my contract I’ll give my all for the club because the club has done a lot for me in the last five years.”

The verdict

Anyone who has seen Wallace play in recent weeks will see that the talk surrounding his future has impacted him, and he’s certainly not looking like someone who has an eye on the summer.

Of course, that speculation is going to build again in the coming months when Wallace will be a free agent and you can be sure that he will have plenty of options when deciding his next club.

For now though, promotion with Millwall will be the dream and if they keep going as they are then it could happen.

