Jed Wallace shares message with West Brom supporters as he reflects on Watford clash

Jed Wallace has taken to Twitter to share a message with West Bromwich Albion’s supporters following his side’s clash with Watford in the Championship.

Whilst the Baggies produced a promising performance at The Hawthorns last night, they were ultimately forced to settle for a point in this fixture.

Watford opened the scoring in the first-half in spectacular fashion as Ismaila Sarr scored from inside of his own half.

Undeterred by this strike, West Brom continued to dominate proceedings and netted an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Grady Diangana set up Karlan Grant who slotted an effort past Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Following the break, Grant fired over the bar as West Brom pushed for a winning goal.

The Hornets squandered a great opportunity to reclaim the lead in the 73rd minute as Sarr’s penalty was saved by David Button.

West Brom are now set to take on Sheffield United in the League Cup on Thursday before making their return to league action with a clash with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Twitter, Wallace has admitted that he doesn’t believe that Albion got what they deserved in this particular fixture.

Wallace posted: “We didn’t get what we deserved tonight [yesterday], but wow what an atmosphere to play in.

“Loved it, @WBA onto Thursday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that West Brom had 70% of the ball last night and registered seven shots on target, it is hardly a surprise that Wallace believes that they deserved to secure all three points in this fixture.

A stand-out performer for the Baggies in this clash, the winger provided seven key passes for his team-mates and completed eight accurate crosses as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.63.

Whereas West Brom have yet to win in the Championship this season, they illustrated some real signs of promise against Watford and thus will be confident in their ability to pick up positive results in their upcoming fixtures.

By producing another eye-catching display against Blackburn this weekend, Wallace could potentially help his side seal victory at Ewood Park.

