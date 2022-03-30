Jed Wallace shares Derby County insight after talks with Rams squad

Jed Wallace has revealed that the Derby County players he knows are kept in the dark over the club’s potential takeover situation.

The Rams fans are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress that has been made when it comes to finalising a deal for a new owner.

Once again, the administrators have failed to name a preferred bidder by the deadline they had previously set, meaning the support are waiting for more answers.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, Millwall winger Wallace confirmed that the individuals he knows at Pride Park are unaware of how this is going to play out.

“What’s crazy is that the normal football fan thinks that they’re hiding stuff from us, but when I speak to my friends at Derby, they don’t know any more than what you do. No one knows anything.”

Even though they have been hit with a 21-point deduction this season, Wayne Rooney’s side are just about still in with a shout of surviving in the Championship, as they’re eight points from safety with seven games to play.

They are back in action against Preston this weekend.

The verdict

This shows just how bad the situation is at Derby when the players themselves don’t even know what’s going to happen with the club.

So, they will be like every supporter in that they will want answers from the administrators and a clear picture of what’s going to happen, which they aren’t getting right now.

Ultimately, there’s no much they, or the fans, can do right now though, but hopefully they will get some good news in the coming days.

