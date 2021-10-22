Jed Wallace reveals whether he meant his extraordinary Millwall goal v Sheffield United

In one of the more impressive results of the midweek Championship action, Millwall consigned a loss to Luton Town at The Den to the history books by beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Lions were set to have a tough test ahead of them against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side but they did take the lead during the match through Jed Wallace, only to be pegged back on the stroke of half-time by Billy Sharp’s penalty.

However Gary Rowett’s side were given a lot of hope early in the second 45 minutes as Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off for the Blades, and Millwall ended up taking advantage of the extra man on the field.

That’s because in second half stoppage time it was centre-back Jake Cooper who fired the ball into the back of the net from range to send the travelling fans back down to London in high spirits.

The big talking point from the first half though was the opening goal from Wallace, with a big debate ensuing as to whether his goal was a shot or a cross as it flew over the head of Robin Olsen and into the corner of the net.

The player himself has cleared up all confusion by unsurprisingly confirming that it definitely was not intended as a shot.

“I would like to sit here and pretend I meant it but definitely a little bit of luck with that one,” Wallace revealed on the Totally Football League Show.

“I think we had one similar with (Nottingham) Forest a couple of weeks ago with Max Lowe doing something similar to us – we were probably due one and we had such a good start to the game that we probably deserved it.

“I’ll certainly take it after missing a penalty (against Luton) – that’s the Football League for you, the little twists – an accidental cross flies into the top corner and that’s football for you.”

The Verdict

Well that clears that one up then.

Regardless of whether it was a shot or cross it was still a marvellous goal and a good turn of fortune for Millwall whose form has been up and down recently.

They will always be resilient on the road though and Wallace’s wonder-cross which found its way in set the tone for the evening in Yorkshire.

You can always count on him for a moment of class and he provided it at Bramall Lane – even though he didn’t mean it.