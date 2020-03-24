Jed Wallace reveals what he’d sacrifice to ensure season is completed for Millwall

Jed Wallace has said that he’d even sacrifice his holidays and all his time off this summer to ensure the current campaign is finished.

All professional and grass roots football in England have been suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus, meaning the season could continue into the summer months – with the resumption date still to be decided.

The Lions’ 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their most recent Championship match put them just two points adrift of the top-six and Wallace, who has scored ten league goals this term, thinks that voiding the campaign would mean that their atmospheres in games against Charlton and Leeds United would count for nothing.

The winger told New at Den: “This season has to finish, in my opinion. It’s absolutely not fair on the teams at the bottom and the teams like us. There are so many complicating factors.

“What happens if the season gets voided? Do teams like Cardiff get another year of [Premier League] parachute payments? If the season did end all the emotions that have gone through it – the atmosphere in the stadium when we beat Charlton, the atmosphere at Elland Road when Leeds beat us, staged a comeback – those moments then mean nothing. That’s what you play football for.

“My absolute worst scenario is the season is voided now. I would cancel all my holidays tomorrow, give up all my eight weeks off to get the season finished. That’s what I want to do.

“Especially being in the position we’re in, after the last result we had and the manager and players we have, we want to achieve something.

“I’m sure there are certain clubs in the division thinking, ‘if the season ends now that’s great for us’. But if you do achieve something you want to do it the right way. You want to be there after 46 games. If you’re down the bottom it’s not fair, and if you do go up you want to feel you’ve achieved something over the course of the whole season.

“Even though, in my opinion, Leeds and West Brom are the two best teams in the whole league, if they go up now people will be saying, ‘you didn’t do the whole season, it was Coronavirus year’.

“I think for everyone involved, emotionally and in terms of it being an equal playing ground, it’s only right to play out the whole season.

“Liverpool and Leeds fans are probably feeling the same as us. The one year we can sneak into the play-offs there’s a pandemic that stops us doing it.

“To be honest with you, I just don’t know what’s going on. I went for a run yesterday morning. I’m going for a run and thinking, ‘I really hope this means something’. That I’m keeping my fitness up before getting back into football and getting on with it.

“My overwhelming emotion is, ‘we can’t void the season, we can’t void the season’. I’ve not even thought about when we’re going to play the games, how we’re going to play the games, who’s going to be there. It’s just a fear they’re going to void it, which wouldn’t sit right with me. It wouldn’t be right.

“I just really hope the right decision is made for everyone. All my friends that I speak to in football are saying the same thing, they don’t want it voided. It just doesn’t seem to make much sense to do it.”

The Verdict

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Wallace wants the season to be completed. The fact he’d happily miss his own summer holidays is a testament to his own attitude, but the winger has aspirations to play in the Premier League and there’s no club he’d rather do it with than Millwall.

