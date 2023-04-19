Jed Wallace has taken to Twitter to share a message with West Bromwich Albion's fans following his side's latest Championship clash.

The Baggies managed to back up their recent victory over Stoke City by sealing all three points in their showdown with Blackpool last night.

Wallace made his 42nd league appearance of the season for West Brom at Bloomfield Road.

Albion opened the scoring in the 18th minute of this fixture as Brandon Thomas-Asante converted from close range.

Blackpool went close to levelling proceedings as a goal-bound effort was cleared by Darnell Furlong.

Keshi Anderson then failed to hit the target for the hosts before Alex Palmer produced a fine stop to deny Morgan Rogers.

Following the break, Karlan Grant forced Dan Grimshaw into making a save.

West Brom then doubled their advantage over Blackpool as Taylor Gardner-Hickman slotted home after being teed up by John Swift.

Wallace nearly added a third for Albion as his deflected strike narrowly went wide.

As a result of this triumph, West Brom moved up to sixth in the Championship standings.

Albion are set to return to action on Sunday when they host Sunderland at The Hawthorns.

What has Jed Wallace had to say about West Brom's win over Blackpool?

After his side's win over Blackpool, Wallace opted to reflect on this fixture on Twitter in a message shared with the club's supporters.

Wallace posted: "Back to back away wins.. huge effort from everyone!!!

"We keep going now @WBA."

Will Wallace be able to help West Brom secure a place in the play-offs?

Thanks to their back-to-back wins in the Championship, Albion have boosted their hopes of extending their season past the 46-game mark in May.

Once tonight's fixtures are played, West Brom will have the advantage of a game in hand over all but one of their play-off rivals.

When you consider that Wallace possesses a wealth of Championship experience, his presence could prove to be crucial for Albion.

Wallace has featured on 271 occasions at this level during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this division.

Having provided a respectable total of 13 direct goal contributions for West Brom this season, it would not be at all surprising if the winger goes on to play a major role in the club's late push for a top-six finish.