Jed Wallace reacts to Millwall midfielder’s contract extension

Life on the pitch is going smoothly at Millwall right now – but it appears that there’s also a strong bond between the players away from the grass in south London.

Friday’s victory at Nottingham Forest put Gary Rowett’s side into serious contention for the top-six – with Matt Smith’s first-half treble moving the Lions up to 8th in the Championship table, but more importantly, within touching distance of the play-off places.

And there was more good news at Millwall on Monday morning after 18-year-old midfielder Billy Mitchell’s committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract. The Lions confirmed the deal on Twitter and fans were understandably extremely happy for the academy product.

But it wasn’t just the Millwall supporters that were congratulating Mitchell this afternoon. Flying winger Jed Wallace responded to the contract tweet and said: “Well done @billymitchell_8, deserve it 👏🏼👌🏼.”

Mitchell has made five appearances this season and will be hoping to return to the Lions squad when they host Derby County on Saturday after sitting out of the win at Forest.

Wallace has arguably been the best player at Millwall this season and so Mitchell is bound to be pleased at earning credit from someone in such good form.