Jed Wallace offers interesting insight into playing under Walter Zenga at Wolves

Jed Wallace has admitted that playing for Walter Zenga at Wolves was a ‘different’ experience for him.

The wide man joined the Black Country side when they were managed by Kenny Jackett, but they would be taken over by Fosun International a year later, with Zenga, who enjoyed a brilliant playing career, their first appointment.

It’s fair to say that his time in the dugout was an interesting one. For supporters, they saw an extremely passionate boss that oversaw some highs and more lows before he was dismissed after a whirlwind few months.

And, speaking to the Totally Football League Show, Wallace explained what it was like to play under the Italian when he was quizzed on how players react to managers first impressions.

“I’ve been through it all with Walter Zenga at Wolves, who didn’t speak the best English. The meeting starts with ‘Allora, Allora, Allora’ and I’m thinking, ‘what does that mean?’, rather than your typical Millwall manager that I deal with now.

“He had a general manager, in a lovely Hugo Boss suit that probably wasn’t going to be on the training pitch but would sort everything out behind the scenes. It’s all different experiences.”

The verdict

The first year under Fosun was a rollercoaster for Wolves as they brought in a ridiculous amount of signings late in the window and Zenga came out of the blue to take charge.

For Wallace, his time at Molineux didn’t really work out and he will feel he should’ve bene given more opportunities by Zenga and Paul Lambert but it didn’t happen.

Since making the move to The Den though, his game has gone up several levels and he has established himself as the main man at Millwall.

