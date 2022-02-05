Jed Wallace makes ‘top two’ West Brom claim after recent Millwall meeting

Millwall winger Jed Wallace believes Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion will be pushing for a top-two spot once again if some of their most valuable assets can start performing, speaking on Football Daily’s 72+ podcast.

The Baggies endured a torrid time under Valerien Ismael during his time at The Hawthorns, not only failing to assert themselves as automatic promotion contenders but also playing a direct brand of football that failed to impress many of the second-tier side’s fans.

They did go unbeaten in their opening ten league games of the 2021/22 campaign – but failed to convince during some parts of that run and his tenure finally came to an end earlier this week following their 2-0 loss against Wallace’s side last weekend.

In the Frenchman’s place, Steve Bruce was appointed on Thursday to stabilise the ship and ensure Albion retain their place in the top six, a minimum requirement for a side that were tipped to be one of the favourites for automatic promotion at the start of the campaign following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

At this moment in time though, they are in danger of falling out of the play-offs altogether after winning just one of their last seven league games, a run of form that has seen them slip to sixth place having comfortably been in third for much of the season.

Despite several poor performances this season, 27-year-old Wallace believes automatic promotion is still a possibility for the West Midlands outfit as he spoke on BBC Football Daily’s 72+ podcast.

He said (29:04): “They’ve got a fantastic squad – and a lot of players that probably aren’t playing to the level that they can play and have played at before.

“So if they can start getting them individuals, the likes of (Grady) Diangana and (Callum) Robinson doing what they’ve done before in the Championship then I’m sure they’ll be banging on the door of the top two again.”

The Verdict:

There’s every chance Albion could force their way into contention for the top two again despite there being eight points between them and the automatic promotion zone at this stage.

As many have seen earlier in the season, consistency seems to be an issue for most teams in the second tier this season and that was even the case for the likes of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth who had established themselves as firm favourites to return to the top tier earlier in the season.

Daryl Dike may be out right now – but Andy Carroll is a good replacement for the United States international and he should be able to score plenty of goals for Bruce’s men. It remains to be seen how long he can remain fit for though considering his injury record.

A good point Wallace also raised was regarding Diangana, who was a superb asset for Albion during the 2019/20 campaign and if he can replicate that form for the remainder of this term, there’s no doubt his side will be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

But every squad member needs to step it up. Ismael can only take the blame for so much – now is the time for the players to stand up and be counted as the play-off race continues to heat up.