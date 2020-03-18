Jed Wallace makes joke about teammate’s heading ability

As part of a special St Patrick’s Day feature, Millwall’s official Twitter account have decided to share all of Shaun Williams’ goals as a Lions player.

The Republic of Ireland international has notched 22 times since joining from MK Dons in January 2014 – all of which can be seen in the three minute video below.

From a number of clinical penalties, to those stunner long-range efforts against Nottingham Forest and more recently at Birmingham City, the 33-year-old has scored an array of different goals during his six-years at The Den.

Williams’ most recent Millwall goal was a well-placed header in the draw against Forest in December – just one of a number of headed goals the midfielder has netted during his 259 Lions appearances.

‘Willo,’ as he’s known by his teammates, is an extremely popular figure among the Lions faithful, but it appears that he’s also pretty popular in the dressing room, too.

There was one player that replied to Millwall’s tweet, and to those on social media, it wouldn’t have come as much of a surprise as to who it was.

Jed Wallace, a regular on social media, replied to the official Millwall tweet and said: “The aerial prowess on it,” followed by a kangaroo emoji.

You can see Wallace’s full tweet below…. The aerial prowess on it 🦘 — Jed Wallace (@jedwallace12) March 17, 2020