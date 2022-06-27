Jed Wallace makes honest promotion claim after sealing switch to West Brom

Jed Wallace has revealed that he is looking to secure promotion with West Bromwich Albion during his time at the club.

Linked with a host of teams this summer, Wallace opted to seal a permanent move to the Baggies last week as he signed a four-year deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until 2026.

The winger was offered a new contract by his former side Millwall following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

Instead of extending his stay at The Den, Wallace sealed a switch to West Brom who will be determined to push on in the Championship later this year under the guidance of manager Steve Bruce.

Albion experienced an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign as they meandered their way to a 10th place finish in the second-tier standings.

As well as securing the services of Wallace, West Brom will also be able to turn to John Swift for inspiration next season as he joined the club on a free transfer last month.

Making reference to his recent move to the club, Wallace has admitted that he is aiming to achieve promotion to the Premier League with the Baggies.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Wallace said: “When you look at this club over the last 15 years, certainly in my life-time, they’ve always been at the top of this league, if not the league above.

“That aligns with where I want to be playing my football.

“I think it’s a huge show intent to bring Swifty in, who I know.

“That’s a very impressive signing.

“He’s a top quality player at this level, along [with] the rest of a very talented squad.

“I want to get promoted.

“I’ve been trying to do that for the last three or four seasons.

“I feel like I can find that ambition here.

“Hopefully we can reach our goal, which is to have a few bottles of champagne, a little party and promotion at the end of the season.”

The Verdict

When you consider that West Brom have a number of players at their disposal who are capable of setting the Championship alight with their performances, there is no reason why they cannot launch a push for promotion later this year.

Wallace could potentially become a key member of the club’s squad if he hits the ground running at The Hawthorns.

Having provided 77 direct goal contributions in the second-tier during his career, the 28-year-old will be confident in his ability to make a difference for West Brom next season.

The Baggies could boost their chances of achieving a great deal of success in this division by adding some more fresh faces to their squad between now and the end of transfer window.