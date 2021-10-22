Jed Wallace makes honest admission following fallout from Millwall’s win at Sheffield United

Jed Wallace has admitted that Millwall were lucky not to have a player sent off in the win over Sheffield United in the week, as he also praised the referee for showing the courage to send off Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Lions picked up all three points after an excellent shot from Jake Cooper secured a 2-1 win, but that didn’t tell the whole story of the game.

The hosts were livid when Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow for diving, whilst they also felt George Saville should’ve picked up a second yellow for a foul on John Fleck shortly after.

And, speaking to the Totally Football League Show podcast, Wallace acknowledged the Londoners had a break there, as he also gave his thoughts on the Gibbs-White incident and diving in general.

“Fair play to the ref. Bogle tried to dive in the first-half, didn’t get given, then Gibbs-White, who is a top player, got himself sent off for the dive. So, fair play to the ref, it’s not easy to give them decisions when there’s 25,000 punters in the stadium. To be fair, we probably should have had one sent off ten minutes later with Sav (George Saville) and he didn’t give it.

“It’s a difficult one from a player’s view, because if you try and stay on your feet you don’t get rewarded.”

The verdict

This is a very fair insight from Wallace and you can’t argue with what he says really. Replays have shown that Gibbs-White wasn’t fouled, he was clearly expecting the contact but it didn’t come, so it was a good call.

However, Saville clearly should’ve picked up a second yellow for the foul he committed, so the ref did get that one wrong, which Wallace admits.

His views on diving show the problem players face, because the reality is that you do need to go down to get a decision, which needs to be changed moving forward because it only encourages people to fall over at the slightest of touches.

