Jed Wallace, Josh Bowler, Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson: The latest Nottingham Forest transfer talking points

Steve Cooper is continuing to try and best shape his squad for a promotion push in what remains of this Championship season.

Nottingham Forest appear to be one of the busier clubs this January transfer window, with it being Cooper’s first opportunity to influence his squad from the outside.

Sitting in 1oth, and just five points from the play-offs, Forest will be striving to secure a top-six spot, but they will be fully aware of the competitive nature of the top end of the division.

Here, we take a look at four transfer stories involving the Reds at present.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Ben Osborn Yes No

Jed Wallace

Nottingham Forest have been eager to secure the signing of Jed Wallace so far this month, with the Reds submitting three bids for the exciting attacker, as per a report from Nottinghamshire Live.

A report from the Daily Express has claimed that the Lions are after a staggering £9 million for his services.

Wallace’s contract expires at the end of the season, with Millwall at risk of losing the 27-year-old for free.

Forest know that they face fierce competition for Wallace, but that is unlikely to disrupt their pursuit at present.

Josh Bowler

Football League World exclusively learnt yesterday morning that Forest were preparing a third bid for Josh Bowler.

The 22-year-old winger has brought trickery and attacking drive to Blackpool this season and has certainly caught the eye with his display from the wing.

The Blackpool Gazette has reported that the Seasiders are eyeing up a deal for Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk, should Bowler depart this month.

The young winger has chipped in with a goal and three assists in the Championship this season, proving to be an integral first-team member.

Djed Spence

The race for Djed Spence appears to be heating up, with Tottenham Hotspur now in pursuit of the exciting wing-back, according to Sky Sports.

The report states that Arsenal and Leeds United are also in pursuit of the full-back, who is currently on loan at The City Ground from Middlesbrough.

Spence has played 1820 minutes of Championship football this season, proving to grow in influence with Steve Cooper now at the helm.

Brennan Johnson

Brentford are willing to break their club-record fee for Brennan Johnson, as per the Daily Mail, with £15 million being quoted.

Forest value the young winger at £18 million, with the two clubs struggling to agree terms in regard to a future sell-on clause.

Johnson has been a real source of excitement and creativity for Cooper’s side this season, with the 20-year-old chipping in with five goals and four assists in the Championship.