Jed Wallace issues verdict on Ben Brereton following Blackburn Rovers and Chile exploits

There have been a few prolific scorers in the Championship so far this season who have stood out from the rest, and one of those is Blackburn Rovers man Ben Brereton.

A surprise call-up to the Chile national team over the summer has seemingly changed the direction of his career – he improved ten-fold last season for Rovers after his first two years at the club by scoring seven times in 2020-21, but he’s already exceeded that in the first two months of the current campaign.

Brereton’s current record stands at 10 Championship goals in 13 games and he’s suitably filling the void created by Adam Armstrong, who departed for Southampton in the summer.

One player who knows all about what Brereton can do is Millwall winger Jed Wallace, who has come up against him earlier in the season.

Wallace scored the opening goal of that match at The Den before Brereton glanced home the equaliser and the Millwall number seven has been suitably impressed by the 22-year-old this season.

“He’s been great,” Wallace said on the Totally Football League Show.

“He scored a bullet header against us earlier in the season and I think sometimes that can help when you’re on the fringes like him and (Sam) Gallagher and (Tyrhys Dolan), in their own right very good Championship attackers in their own right, the hole that was left by (Adam) Armstrong them three have sort of really stepped up.”

The Verdict

Brereton is impressing a lot of people – fans, pundits and players alike and it’s interesting to get the thoughts from another person who is one of the top creative men in the league.

The goalscorers of this world will always get the most attention and after featuring for Chile in the Copa America, Brereton is playing like he’s too good for the second tier and the form he’s in may get him a move away from Ewood Park in January to a bigger team.

The biggest testament is it doesn’t look like Blackburn are missing Armstrong too much and that’s mainly down to the contributions of Brereton which are becoming more and more important.

Supporters of Rovers will be praying that no-one comes in with a substantial bid for the forward in the next few months or else there could be a real struggle in the second half of the season should he depart.