Jed Wallace issues update on Millwall contract saga

He may be one of the most important players to his club in the whole Championship, but in less than 12 months time Jed Wallace may not be a Millwall player anymore.

The 27-year-old has been at the Lions permanently since the summer of 2017 having spent two stints on loan at The Den from Wolverhampton Wanderers previously, and every year he’s grown even more influential to the London outfit.

Before the 2021-22 campaign started, Wallace’s four full Championship seasons as a permanent player for Millwall had amassed 133 matches with 32 goals and 29 assists amassed in that time.

And the winger who has been converted into more of a supporting striker for Benik Afobe has gotten off to a hot start to the current season, scoring three times in his first five Championship matches.

It’s a surprise that no late transfer bids came for Wallace as the window drew to a close, but now the onus is on the club tying him down to a new contract as soon as possible.

Of course that may not end up happening and a sale may need to be made in January if Wallace wants to seek a new challenge, but he has spoke out on his contract situation and has admitted he’s leaving it in the hands of other people.

“There was a conversation a few months ago (about a new contract) and that’s been documented. I’m just doing what I do best, really,” said Wallace, per News at Den.

“I don’t have much expertise in contracts and negotiations. I’m just concentrating on playing football, playing the best I can.

“My dream is to get Millwall promoted to the Premier League, I’ve never hidden away from that and I’m doing the best I can to try and help us do that.

“All the rest is just chit-chat. Hopefully we can get a few more wins as quickly as possible and be where we should be, which is towards the top half of the table.”

The Verdict

Wallace does seem like a loyal player who has Millwall’s best interests at heart, but as he reaches his peak years is he going to make that leap to a bigger club?

He has consistently been one of the Championship’s best performers in terms of goals and assists from out wide and with Gary Rowett switching to a winger-less formation last season, Wallace has had to adapt his game but it’s worked.

Several top Championship sides or lower-end Premier League outfits could have done with signing someone like Wallace before the transfer window slammed shut but he was arguably too valuable to lose for Millwall – if a deal can’t be agreed before January 2022 though there could be a big decision to make by the club’s board.