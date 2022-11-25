Jed Wallace in 4th – Ranked: West Brom’s top 5 most valuable players right now

It has been a very disappointing season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship so far.

Much was expected of the Baggies this campaign, particularly after impressive signings such as John Swift and Jed Wallace in the summer, but a poor start to the season saw Steve Bruce sacked in early October with the club in the relegation zone.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan replaced Bruce and has done an excellent job at The Hawthorns so far, winning three of his first four games to move Albion out of the bottom three on goal difference going into the World Cup break.

The 39-year-old has instilled some of the defensive organisation that he has become known for and his side have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

Corberan undoubtedly has a talented squad to work with in the Midlands and the Spaniard seems to be getting the previously woefully under-performing squad to begin delivering on its potential.

But of those currently plying their trade for the club, who are the most valuable currently?

All valuations are according to transfermarkt.

5) John Swift

The Baggies fought of competition from a number of their fellow second tier sides to land Swift’s signature on a free transfer this summer.

Swift had spent the previous six years at Reading, where he scored 31 goals in 187 appearances and provided many assists in that time.

Prior to his stint with the Royals, Swift came through the academy at Chelsea and had loan spells with Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford and has also played for England at youth level.

Swift has so far scored three goals and set up four assists in 19 appearances for Albion and will be thrive under Corberan.

According to transfermarkt, he is valued at €4.50m currently.

4) Jed Wallace

Along with Swift, Wallace was the Baggies’ other significant signing this summer.

The 28-year-old also had a number of clubs interested following his departure from Millwall, where he scored 43 goals in 260 appearances during his two loan spells and five-year permanent stay with the Lions.

Wallace has also spent time with Portsmouth and Wolves in his career and has made a good impact since arriving at the Hawthorns.

He is the club’s joint-second top scorer this season, level with Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante with three goals, while he has also contributed with three assists in his 20 appearances so far.

According to transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €5.00m.

3) Grady Diangana

Diangana started his career with West Ham United, scoring two goals in 21 appearances for the Hammers.

He initially joined the Baggies on loan in August 2019 and scored eight goals in 30 appearances as he helped them to promotion to the Premier League.

His form earned him a permanent move to The Hawthorns, which was criticised by then West Ham captain Mark Noble, who felt the club should not have let him leave.

Diangana has remained a regular for Albion in recent seasons, but has struggled for form, with just two goals last season and two so far this campaign.

According to transfermarkt, he is valued at €6.00m currently.

2) Karlan Grant

Grant became one of the Baggies’ record signings when he signed for the club in October 2020.

Prior to arriving in the Midlands, he had spells with Charlton Athletic, Cambridge United, Crawley Town and Huddersfield Town.

It was his spell with the Terriers, where he scored 23 goals in 57 appearances, which earned him the move to the then Premier League side.

He scored 18 league goals for Albion last season and is the club’s top scorer this term, with four goals to his name so far.

According to transfermarkt, he is also currently valued at €6.00m.

1) Daryl Dike

Dike signed for Albion in January, following a successful spell with Barnsley in the Championship.

The 22-year-old moved to Oakwell in February 2021 and made an excellent impact, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances in the Tykes’ side which went on an incredible run to finish in the play-off places under Valerian Ismael.

He was reunited with Ismael at The Hawthorns, but the Frenchman was sacked shortly after Dike’s arrival.

His time in the Midlands has been severely disrupted by injury and he is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

According to transfermarkt, he is the Baggies most valuable player currently at €7.00m.