Jed Wallace highlights West Brom teammate as potential difference maker this season

New West Brom signing Jed Wallace believes that Daryl Dike could be key to the team’s performances this season.

Wallace arrived from Millwall as a free agent following the expiration of his contract during the summer.

The winger is hopeful that his new club can have a competitive season at the top of the Championship.

But he has claimed that the American forward could be the central figure to any success.

The 28-year-old believes Dike has the potential to put away chances that a lot of other forwards cannot, which is what sets him apart from his peers in the league.

His versatility in how he can attack teams was highlighted by the former Millwall star.

“[Dike] is someone that can attack the deliveries I’m going to put in the box,” said Wallace, via Express & Star.

“I have played with some very good centre forwards that like to get on the end of crosses in my time.

“When I think of Millwall, I had Steve Morison and Matt Smith.

“Daryl falls into that category. But not only is he a big lad, he is very, very, mobile and you saw that with the goal.

“He got across his man really well. The cross is one thing but, for me, it’s all about the end product.

“Any good striker can make an average cross look a good one.

“That is what he did there. It was a really great header. And you saw the impact we can have from the bench.

“We brought on Daryl and Grady [Diangana] – two of the best attackers in the division.”

Dike arrived at the Hawthorns in a £7m move last January, but was unable to make an impact in the team last season due to a slate of injury setbacks.

The 22-year old featured in just two league games, making only one start for the Baggies last season.

But his previous experience in the division while on loan with Barnsley indicates that he could be a big difference maker for the team, scoring nine goals from 19 appearances for the Tykes in 2020-21.

The Verdict

Dike had an unfortunate start to life at West Brom as he arrived effectively without a pre-season to get up to full fitness.

Despite some early caution, he was still rushed into action too soon and ultimately received an injury that halted his progress within the club.

This season should mark a reset for him at Albion as he has been able to train with the first team squad as part of the team’s preparations for the year ahead.

These upcoming few weeks could be the first real chance we get to see what Dike is truly capable of with West Brom.