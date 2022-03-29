Jed Wallace gives verdict on Millwall’s play-off push

With Millwall currently sitting 1oth in the league and four points from the play-off spots, achieving top six this season is a real possibility for them.

However amongst a competitive race for the crucial spots, it is important for Millwall to be on top of their game as they see out the final games of the season.

Their end of season run starts this Saturday as they travel to Luton Town who currently sit third in the league.

Both sides will be striving for three points to strengthen their bid to be at the top of the table come the end of the season but Jed Wallace believes it’s important for Millwall to keep their attention on what they can control.

When asked if it was about focusing on themselves, Wallace told talkSPORT2 (via London News Online): “Yeah. I always think especially in our position where we are in, in the chasing pack.

”They key now for us is anyone you play above yourself, you have to bear them. We had it last week against Huddersfield.

”We beat Huddersfield, lost to Stoke City, we’re still there or thereabouts. It’s certainly about winning your games but at this point in the season, winning games is vitally important.”

Wallace believes his squad have to believe in themselves going into these games as he said: “It’s wide open, there will be lots of [footballers] wives around the country thinking ‘can I book the holiday, can I not book the holiday?’

“A lot of lads are trying to get into that top six, with the missus in their ear saying ‘can I book it, can I book it?’

”You’re thinking give us a chance. We’re in that boat now. Especially these days if you haven’t got a 24-hour cancellation policy you’re doomed these days.”

“You

1 of 25 In what year were Millwall founded? 1882 1884 1885 1888

The Verdict:

It’s clear to see that Wallace firmly believes his side are capable of getting themselves a top six finish and competing in the play-offs this summer.

Although it requires a lot of hard work to be done in the final eight games of the season, Wallace wants to get the self-belief into his squad that they can achieve it.

Millwall’s game against Luton this weekend will be a show of where they are as that will be a very difficult game.

However if they can come away from that game with a decent result, they will be hoping to gain some momentum and take it all the way this season.