Jed Wallace from Millwall to Burnley: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Jed Wallace is arguably one of the most in-demand free agents to come from the Championship this summer, with the Millwall man potentially available for absolutely nothing.

The 28-year-old has continually produced the goods for the Lions over the last few seasons and although his league goal tally dropped in the last campaign – he managed just six – he still produced 12 assists, one off his best ever tally over the course of his career.

He shows no signs of slowing down and has proven he can be one of the very best offensive players in the division – but it appears his time with Millwall is coming to an end and he could be snapped up on a free at the end of his contract during this offseason.

Now, Burnley are on high alert over a potential deal and could add him to their squad this summer as they look to try and push for promotion. According to The Sun, they are now lining a potential move up for the player.

What do we know so far?

We know that Burnley are the latest team to register an interest and that now they have a manager officially in charge in Vincent Kompany, they can begin to recruit the kind of players that he wants at the club.

He can spend the rest of the offseason hunting down players that can help him make a stamp on his new team – and Wallace clearly appears to be one of them.

A deal would also be done on the cheap, with the player available on a free transfer – another reason why the Clarets are likely considering a deal for the player.

He ticks a lot of boxes for Burnley, so it is no surprise to see them interested.

Is it likely to happen?

It certainly could happen because he won’t be staying at Millwall this summer bar a minor miracle.

It leaves him free to join up with a new team – but it won’t be easy for Burnley to land him, with West Brom also keen to bring the 28-year-old in on a deal.

It could be a case of where the player likes most and which offer stands out more to the attacker. When it boils down to that, Burnley could perhaps offer the better deal because of the fact they would largely be considered promotion contenders already on paper.

Wallace though will likely consider all his options before making a final decision on who to join next.