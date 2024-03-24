West Brom fans could be looking at a potential promotion charge come the end of the season, leading into happier days under new owner Shilen Patel after his completed takeover ended the nightmare spell under former man Guochuan Lai.

The Baggies have had a great season under Carlos Corberan, currently sat fifth in the table and have a strong chance of solidifying a play-off berth - though admittedly, they've always been a long way off the automatic race thanks in no small part to their below-par start in the Championship.

Amazingly, they haven't budged from fifth place since the end of November, making the spot their own and remaining five points ahead of sixth-placed Norwich City with just eight games to go.

But looking forward to next season - and regardless of what division they will be in - the new ownership by Patel will be looking at the squad, and realising that one star should be the guideline to bring in players similar to him - in Jed Wallace.

Why Jed Wallace's form shows Shilen Patel what route he must go down in the summer

The likes of Tom Fellows, Daryl Dike, Brandon Thomas-Asante and more have been projects for the Baggies to work on in recent months - and the youthful approach they have shown in recent months has worked, to some extent.

But in order for the best teams to be successful, there has to be an element of experience in there to steady the ship.

We've seen the same in the Arsenal team that has performed extremely well this season under Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli running amok up front, however the experience of Gabriel and Declan Rice has seen them perform better than ever before.

An alternate view would be Burnley this season. The Clarets went for a completely youthful approach, with only Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge and Charlie Taylor being mainstays in their side - and they look set to go down with the second-worst defence in the division.

That is where Wallace comes in.

With over 300 Championship appearances to his name, the former Portsmouth star has 100 goal contributions in the second-tier and knows the division inside out.

That has seen him be a key part of West Brom's side in the current campaign, where he has registered 31 starts as captain - and whilst the youth projects have had varying success, Wallace has always been a constant in a side that look to be cruising to the play-off picture.

Who West Brom could sign in the ilk of Jed Wallace

A lot of this will go down to what division West Brom will be in next season, but for argument's sake, let's say they are beaten in the play-offs.

They'd be one of the favourites to secure promotion once again, bar the teams that are relegated and the side that doesn't go up from the top four - especially with the tumult that Sheffield United seem to be facing next season.

Championship table - as of March 21, 2024 Games Goal Difference Points 1. Leeds United 38 +42 82 2. Leicester City 37 +41 82 3. Ipswich Town 38 +31 81 4. Southampton 36 +26 73 5. West Bromwich Albion 38 +23 66

A few players they could pinch from other teams in the division include the likes of Alan Browne at Preston, who has been a Championship regular for the best part of a decade, whilst Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams could be strong pickups should Southampton go up and fail to renew their contracts.

The trio are all well versed in either Premier League or Championship football, and that wealth of experience would go a long way in allowing the other, younger stars to blossom.