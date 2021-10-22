Jed Wallace delivers verdict on Steve Cooper’s impact at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s resurgence under Steve Cooper has been an extraordinary one – and no better evidence was produced on Tuesday night against Bristol City.

The Reds were 1-0 down since the first half thanks to a goal from teenager Alex Scott and it looked like they would be travelling back to Nottingham with no points for the very first time under Cooper’s management.

Enter Lyle Taylor though as the substitute netted not once but twice in stoppage time to secure a memorable victory for the Tricky Trees – their fourth on the bounce.

Quiz: Did these 25 Nottingham Forest transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1) Have Nottingham Forest ever signed Glenn Murray from Brighton? Yes No

Since Cooper arrived at the City Ground, Forest have not lost a game, with four wins and a draw to their name and as a result they’ve climbed up the Championship table dramatically.

That one draw was against Millwall in Cooper’s first match on Trentside and their star this season has been Jed Wallace – although he wasn’t involved in the sharing of the points due to injury.

He’s been suitably impressed by them under Cooper though and believes they could be a real force in the division if they continue to play the way they have been doing.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching his teams play,” Wallace revealed on the Totally Football League Show.

“When I look at this Forest team they’ve got a lot of pace – (Djed) Spence coming in, Brennan Johnson is one of the quickest players in the Championship and the likes of (Alex) Mighten coming off the bench.

“So if they can start scoring early in games, especially in that formation it really can become a counter-attacking formation and the quality and the pace they have got could make the difference for them.”

The Verdict

It seems like Cooper is impressing not only fans but also opposing players as well.

Opposition teams have struggled to combat the way that Forest are playing right now as Cooper has ripped up the playbook as Lyle Taylor described last week.

Gone are the days where they fail to look threatening in the final third like they showed under Chris Hughton – that was an era where they gifted opponents easy points.

Not now though and if this run of form keeps on going, Forest could be in an automatic promotion race before too long.