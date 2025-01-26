Jed Wallace believes that Portsmouth's Championship fate won't be defined by games like their 5-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday.

Wallace, who came through the ranks at Pompey and made 121 appearances for the club between 2012 and 2015, scored the Baggies' third of the afternoon in their rout of John Mousinho's side, in what was a rare start for the 30-year-old.

Whilst it was a bitterly disappointing defeat for Portsmouth and one that leaves them just two points above the relegation zone, Wallace believes that their campaign won't be defined by results like this, and their survival hopes will instead come down to their home form.

Jed Wallace sends message to Portsmouth fans after West Brom defeat

Despite being West Brom captain, Wallace admitted that it was bittersweet for him after scoring against the club where he came through the ranks, and he was adamant that Pompey's season shouldn't be defined by their result at The Hawthorns.

Speaking to The News, Wallace said: "It’s mixed feelings for me. Everyone knows my affiliations with Portsmouth and checking their results.

"I thought if I did score I would really try not to celebrate, but after not scoring for a while and being out of the team, I couldn’t keep it in.

"I’ve been keeping an eye on Portsmouth’s season and it’s been challenging away from home, but with that Fratton crowd at home they’ve been really, really good.

"We knew it would be a difficult game and we know the quality they have in forward positions.. We got the goal and wanted a few more - which we managed to do.

"There were still quality players coming in, but we did expect Lang and Murphy to play. We know people like Matty Ritchie, whose had an amazing career, and Colby’s strength in the air. I also thought Saydee played quite well, to be honest.

"In the first 15 minutes we were under the cosh, to be honest, and you’re thinking is it going to be one of those days where everyone fancies us and we get done over.

"I’m sure Portsmouth in the most respectful way possible, and I can say it because I’ve done it for years with Millwall, their season probably won’t be defined on these games. It’s not me being arrogant, that’s not what I’m trying to do, but their home games are going to be huge for them.

"Their away support was amazing. There’s not many fans who will stay when they’re three hours from home and 5-0 down - so full credit to them. I’ve been waiting a long time to play Portsmouth. I pretty much owe my career to the club and the people behind the scenes."

Portsmouth shouldn't be disheartened by West Brom thrashing

A trip to The Hawthorns for what was Tony Mowbray's first home game in his second spell as Baggies boss always looked like it was going to be a tough afternoon, and so it proved.

However, Pompey have shown this season that they can be a match for anyone on their day at Fratton Park, and they are still out of the relegation zone and have a game in hand on the clubs around them, so it shouldn't be panic stations yet.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Hull City 29 -8 29 20th Stoke City 29 -10 29 21st Portsmouth 28 -15 29 22nd Derby County 29 -8 27 23rd Luton Town 29 -19 26 24th Plymouth Argyle 29 -35 22

With four of Pompey's next six games being at home, they have the perfect opportunity to pick up points and move away from the drop zone, so they shouldn't dwell on Saturday's defeat for too long.

In recent weeks though, their home form has been a real strength when teams are coming to Fratton Park, so whilst the odd away hammering may occur, you'd back Portsmouth to beat most teams that make the trip to the south coast.