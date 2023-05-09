West Bromwich Albion's quest to secure a place in the play-offs ended yesterday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

Even if the Baggies had secured all three points in this particular fixture, they would have still missed out on a top-six finish on goal difference to Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's side beat Preston North End at Deepdale.

While West Brom will be disappointed by the fact that they are not set to compete in this upcoming competition, they have clearly made a great deal of progress under the guidance of head coach Carlos Corberan.

Corberan will get the opportunity to make some changes to his squad later this year when the transfer window opens for Championship clubs.

Here, we have decided to rate all the signings that West Brom made before, and during the 2022/23 campaign.

Who has been West Brom's most impressive signings?

Jed Wallace - 8/10

Signed on a free transfer last year following a spell with Millwall, Jed Wallace managed to produce a host of promising performances for West Brom in the Championship.

As well as scoring six goals for the Baggies, the winger also provided eight assists for his team-mates in the 46 league games that he participated in.

Wallace will be hoping to play a major role for Albion in their quest to reach new heights in this division later this year.

Okay Yokuslu - 8/10

Okay Yokuslu sealed a reunion with the Baggies in 2022 after previously featuring for the club on loan during the 2020/21 campaign.

As well as being directly involved in four goals in the Championship, Yokuslu also made two tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 1.6 clearances per game as he averaged a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.08.

John Swift - 8/10

John Swift recorded the second-highest average WhoScored match rating at West Brom (7.02) in the 2022/23 campaign.

The midfielder, who also joined Albion last year, scored six goals and provided nine assists for his team-mates in the second-tier.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 7/10

West Brom decided to bolster their attacking options during the closing stages of the previous summer transfer window by swooping for Brandon Thomas-Asante.

This turned out to be a clever bit of business by the Baggies as Thomas-Asante went on to produce some impressive performances in the Championship.

The former Salford City man ended his first term at this level with a respectable total of seven league goals to his name.

Erik Pieters - 6/10

Erik Pieters joined West Brom on a free transfer in September and made his debut for the club in their clash with Birmingham City.

The Dutchman went on to feature on 36 occasions for Albion in the Championship as he formed a partnership in the heart of the club's defence alongside Dara O'Shea.

Who was unable to make a major impact for West Brom?

Nathaniel Chalobah - 5/10

Signed on a permanent deal by West Brom earlier this year, Nathaniel Chalobah only managed to demonstrate glimpses of his ability during the second half of the season.

As a result of a lack of consistency, Chalobah recorded a relatively underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.41 in the Championship for Albion.

Tom Rogic - 5/10

Tom Rogic would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of West Brom's squad after sealing a switch to The Hawthorns last year.

However, the Australia international was instead used as a substitute in 16 of the 20 league games that he participated in.

Rogic did manage to chip in with five direct goal contributions for the Baggies, four of which came in the Championship.

Martin Kelly - 4/10

Martin Kelly sealed a switch to the Baggies last September.

After only been utilised on seven occasions by the club, Kelly was loaned out to Wigan Athletic in January.

Kelly's campaign ended prematurely in February after he sustained a serious knee injury during the Latics' clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Marc Albrighton - 4/10

West Brom secured the services of Marc Albrighton on a temporary basis in the January window.

The 33-year-old ultimately failed to live up to expectations as he failed to score a goal, or provide an assist in the 17 league games that he participated in.

Albrighton is set to return to Leicester City at the end of May when his loan deal reaches a crescendo.