Jed Wallace = 6/10: Rating all of West Brom’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

West Brom have not had the best of starts to the Championship season as they sit in 21st place.

The Baggies would have been looking at cementing a promotion push this season after a summer that saw them bring in several big name players at Championship level.

However, a poor start under Steve Bruce saw the club drop into the relegation drop zone until Carlos Corberan was appointed. The Spaniard has steadied the ship as he looks to guide his side further up the table, picking up three straight wins before the World Cup break.

With that poor start in mind, we decided to take a look West Brom’s summer signings and gave them a rating out of ten.

Jed Wallace – 6

Despite making six goal contributions so far this season, the experienced winger has yet to get going in a Baggies shirt.

He had a blistering start to life at the Hawthorns, impressing in his first three games but struggled throughout October and November.

His performances have yet to improve under Corberan but given his experience and ability, that won’t remain the case.

John Swift – 5

Swift was linked with several clubs in the summer with West Brom winning the race to sign the experienced playmaker.

He arrived at the Hawthorns on the back of scoring 11 and assisting 13 goals last season but he’s yet to get anywhere near that form.

He’s improved of late under Corberan, but supporters will be hoping for more from the marquee signing.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 6.5

Thomas-Asante has impressed since making the step up from League Two side Salford.

The 23-year-old already had four goals to his name prior to joining the Baggies and has looked sharper under Corberan. Much can’t be expected of the inexperienced forward, but his performances have shown promise, enthusiasm and energy, something that fans may suggest has been missing this season.

Okay Yosuklu – 7

The standout summer signing that went way under the radar.

Ball winning midfielder has looked exceptional under Corberan and has been influential in the teams run of clean sheets. The experienced international has made 16 appearances in the league this season and looks a step above his teammates.

He will an influential player this season and has argubaly been West Brom’s most consistent so far this campaign.

Jayson Molumby – 5

Molumby signed on a permanent deal in the summer after spending last season on loan from Brighton.

He’s struggled so far however and has not been able to hold down a regular starting position since the end of September. The box-to-box midfielder will be important this season, but only as a squad player.

Martin Kelly – 6

One-time England international Kelly was brought in to cover several positions in West Brom’s defence and his ability as a squad player has been tested already.

He was impressive in his first two games against Preston and Luton but has yet to place since the home defeat to Bristol City in October.

Erik Pieters – 7

Another free transfer signing, the experienced defender has plugged squad shortages at left back and centre back and has looked steady in the games he’s played so far.

He’s probably played more games than he envisaged, but that’s what you come to expect from a solid, dependable player.

Tom Rogic – 4

It’s hard to pass heavy judgement on Rogic considering he’s made just six appearances so far this season. But he’s yet to have a major impact on the team in the games he’s played so far.