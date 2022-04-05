Jean Michael Seri starts: How we expect Fulham to line up against Middlesbrough on Wednesday

Fulham will be hoping to take further steps towards securing the Championship title when they travel to Middlesbrough tomorrow evening.

The Whites, who are eight points clear at the top of the second-tier standings and are 14 points ahead of Huddersfield Town in third, have proven to be a class above for the vast majority of this season.

Marco Silva’s side will be looking to seal promotion back to the top-flight as soon as possible, with tomorrow’s clash in Teesside perhaps their toughest test left.

The Cottagers have been as devastating on home soil as they have been away from Craven Cottage this season, averaging 2.11 PPG both at home and away.

Winning just one of their five games against teams in the current top five this season, the Whites will be looking to improve that form at the Riverside tomorrow.

Here, we take a look at how the away side could line up when they visit Middlesbrough…

With speculation already surfacing around Fulham’s goalkeeping options next year, Marek Rodak has done an excellent job and will be hoping to remain number one next year.

Antonee Robinson could come back into the starting XI tomorrow for the Whites, with the American international emerging as a regular under Silva this season.

Neco Williams has certainly improved the squad since arriving in January, providing the right balance of attacking threat and defensive resilience and he should be handed another start against Boro.

Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo have formed an excellent partnership in central defence this season, with the pair likely to start once again.

Jean Michael Seri impressed for the Ivory Coast against England, and now back with Fulham, he should be brought back into the starting line up.

He should partner Tom Cairney, with the experienced midfielder enjoying a good 75 minutes against the R’s last time out.

Neeskens Kebano could come back into the starting XI for Bobby Decordova-Reid, with Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho likely to remain in the side from the very start.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hoping to score as many goals as possible in what remains of this record-break second-tier campaign.