Jean Michael Seri speaks out on Hull City supporters after win over Bristol City

Following their takeover earlier in the year, Hull City were keen to be more ambitious this season in order to push higher up the league.

Shota Arveladze has made a number of additions to his squad over the summer in the hope that they will be able to add to his efforts too.

The Tigers got their campaign underway on a positive note too as they were victorious against Bristol City winning the game 2-1 with a 93rd minute winner.

Both scorers were new signings with Ozan Tufan scoring first and Jean Michael Seri getting the winner.

The midfielder was keen to have an instant impact and when asked what was going through his mind in the lead up to the winning goal, Seri told Hull Live: “Shoot, shoot, shoot.

“I believed before the game that I could make the difference with an assist or a goal and thank god it was a goal.

“The atmosphere was amazing, amazing. Even before when we were losing 1-0, they pushed us as the 12th man and it’s amazing to play here, amazing. What I said to my teammates is that we have to keep on doing it because they [the fans] deserve this win.”

The Verdict:

Saturday’s win was a great start to the season for Hull City and also the ideal start for Seri as he was able to add to the scoresheet with the winning goal.

This is a clear sign that the transfer work done by the Tigers this summer has definitely added to the side and you can see they are already getting used to playing with one another.

Whilst it is just one game, and there is a whole season to go, Hull fans will no doubt feel positive about the display they saw at the weekend and hopeful that they can progress from here.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old himself will be hoping he can continue to have an impact for his new side throughout the campaign.