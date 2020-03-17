Jean-Kevin Augustin issues promising update that Leeds United fans will surely be pleased with

Leeds United are well on their way to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites stumbled in their bid to return to the top-flight during the early stages of 2020, but have got back to winning ways in recent weeks, and have now won their last five league matches.

This impressive run of form has seen them move to the top of the Championship table, and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine league games remaining in this year’s campaign.

However, due to recent events, the EFL have announced that they have decided to postpone all fixtures until 3rd April at the earliest, although that scheduled return date could pushed further back depending on the situation.

One Leeds player that could certainly benefit from this break from action is Jean-Kevin Augustin who has missed Leeds’ last three league games through injury.

Augustin took to Instagram on Monday evening to reveal that he is working on his recovery, and issued a message to his followers after recent events.

The forward has only made three appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side since arriving on loan from German giants RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, and will be hoping he can make up for lost time when he does return to the matchday squad.

If the scheduled return date goes ahead, then Leeds’ next match will be against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Augustin and his Leeds team-mates.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him working on his recovery.

Augustin has been unlucky not to have featured more regularly since arriving at Elland Road, and I think he can play a significant role in Leeds’ promotion bid this season.

Marcelo Bielsa seems to be favouring Patrick Bamford still, but this break from action will give Augustin the ideal time frame to get back up to speed and challenge for a spot in the starting XI for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

If he can recapture his best form in front of goal, then you have to imagine that Leeds will definitely win promotion back into the Premier League.