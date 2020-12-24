Jayson Molumby’s situation at Brighton becomes clearer amid Millwall interest

Jayson Molumby is pushing for a loan move away from Brighton next month, according to The Athletic.



Molumby spent last season on loan at Millwall, and impressed at The Den, making 40 appearances under both Neil Harris and Gary Rowett.

Despite the Lions’ best efforts to re-sign him, the Republic of Ireland midfielder remained at the Amex Stadium during the summer window.

However, Molumby’s opportunities have been severely limited – with his only two Brighton starts coming in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup against Portsmouth and Manchester United.

In fact, the 21-year-old has actually played more minutes for Ireland this term, making four appearances for his country – with his only Premier League outing coming in Brighton’s victory over Aston Villa back in mid-November.

And due to his lack of minutes, The Athletic believe that Molumby will be looking for a loan move in January, which could attract the attention of Millwall, who were also interested in the summer.

The Verdict

It would appear almost guaranteed that Molumby will leave Brighton in January.

Three appearances in four months is nowhere near enough football for someone of his quality, and you’d imagine Millwall will be his most likely destination.

Whilst the Lions have other priorities in January, having another body in the middle of the park would be a major boost, especially with Billy Mitchell still out injured and Ryan Leonard having to occasionally slot in at right-back.