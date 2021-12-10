Jayson Molumby starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Reading on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion earned a much needed 2-1 victory over fellow promotion chasers Coventry City last weekend.

The victory came after a run of just one win in six that had seen the Baggies fall away from Bournemouth and Fulham at the summit of the Championship.

Reading pose a tougher test than their league position suggests on Saturday, with the home faithful at The Hawthorns appearing very divided on their support of Valerien Ismael in recent weeks.

Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson were at their devastating best particularly in the first half at the CBS Arena last weekend and will be looking to continue in that way against the Royals.

Veljko Paunovic’s men have picked up lately and were the better team in their 1-1 draw with Hull City last time out.

We are predicting just the one change from the side that beat the Sky Blues to line-up at The Hawthorns on Saturday…

The expectations are very high at West Brom with the pressure on to close the six point gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places. Jayson Molumby and Jake Livermore are back from suspension and the former may replace Taylor Gardner-Hickman in central midfield, despite the 19-year-old’s impressive display in their last outing.

Do you think you’re a massive West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this Baggies quiz

1 of 28 They went unbeaten in their opening [fill blank] league games of this season? 8 10 12 14

Matt Phillips, Robert Snodgrass, Dara O’Shea, Kenneth Zohore and Kean Bryan remain sidelined as Ismael searches for back-to-back wins for the first time since late September.

An early goal would do the team and Ismael a world of good at the weekend as they look to increase their standing in the table ahead of the January transfer window.