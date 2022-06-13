Jayson Molumby sends demand to West Brom teammates for next season

Jayson Molumby has called on his West Brom teammates to do better next season.

The Irishman has joined Albion on a permanent basis this summer following a loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion before the last campaign.

But the midfielder believes that the club performed below their usual standard in the last 12 months and need to improve to compete for promotion.

Molumby will be hoping to take a more central role to the team’s midfield plans next season having played 31 times in the Championship last year for the Baggies, with 14 of those appearances coming off the bench.

The 22-year old was happy with his performances in the side, but believes the team’s overall performances didn’t match the expectations set by the club.

“[Last season] was disappointing for the entire club,” said Molumby, via Birmingham Live.

“We have high expectations at West Brom, the first being at a Championship club that expects to achieve big things.

“Overall I thought I did decently. When I played, I did alright. You need a run of games and [I] got that towards the end of the season.

“I started to feel that my performances showed that. I was happy with my end to the season but overall, as a club, we have to do better.”

West Brom ultimately finished the season 10th in the table, but were well off the pace of the promotion chasing sides in the second half of the term.

Steve Bruce’s arrival didn’t see an upturn in form following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael.

Supporters will be hoping for more from the Baggies next season.

The Verdict

Molumby was a good permanent signing for West Brom to make, with the midfielder possessing a lot of potential.

His performance at the weekend against Scotland showed a lot of that potential, as he controlled possession for Ireland extremely well and set the tempo of the game.

If he can continue to play this well going into the start of next season then that will be a huge boost for Bruce’s side.

Given the club’s resources, a promotion bid is an absolute must over the next 12 months.