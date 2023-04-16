West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby is confident the team can win all their remaining games this season as they look to finish in the top six.

Molumby stars in comeback win at Stoke

A dismal Easter period, where the Baggies deservedly lost to Rotherham and threw away a two-goal lead at home to QPR to pick up a point, meant they failed to close the gap on their play-off rivals. However, many clubs around them didn’t win either, so promotion remained a possibility.

Nevertheless, Albion knew they had to win at Stoke to stay in the hunt, and they did that thanks to a surprise double from Molumby, as they came from behind to win 2-1.

That has left Carlos Corberan’s side two points behind sixth place, although they have a game in hand on most of the sides above them. So, it promises to be an exciting end to the campaign, but Albion have little margin for error.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Molumby reflected on the big win at Stoke, as he shared his belief that the side can go on the winning streak that’s required.

“We’re buzzing in the dressing room. It was a much-needed win. It’s been a tough little period. We were disappointed in the way we conceded, obviously. We didn’t play our best in the first-half, but we had to dig deep and fight together, and thankfully we came away with three points.

“We need to go on a little run again. We had it when the gaffer first came in, we won four or five in-a-row. That’s what we need to do now and I’m fully confident that we are able to do that.”

Can West Brom still win promotion?

You only have to see Molumby’s comments here to know that all connected to Albion will know that it’s possible. As he points out, they have put together a run of victories under Corberan in the past, so it’s not like it’s out of the question that they do it again.

However, it won’t be easy, as they have a difficult run-in, including games against Sunderland and Sheffield United, so Albion will need to be at their best, and they have a concerning injury crisis.

But, they showed at Stoke that there’s a spirit in the group, which Molumby epitomises. He has comeback from injury earlier than expected, and it’s huge for Corbern, as the Irishman adds a real intensity and bite to the middle of the park that they lack in his absence.