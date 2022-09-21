Jayson Molumby makes claim about recent West Brom performances

Jayson Molumby believes that consistent game time with West Brom has really helped him mature and develop as a player in recent weeks.

The midfielder initially joined Albion last season on a year-long loan deal from Brighton.

But the move was made permanent over the summer, officially keeping him at the Hawthorns for the long-term.

Since then, he has earned his way into Steve Bruce’s side.

The Irishman has featured in all 10 Championship games so far this campaign, starting all but one.

While the team’s results have not lived up to expectation, the midfielder believes he has improved a lot compared to where he was 12 months ago.

“I came in early and, to be honest, maybe some of my performances at the start were not up to scratch,” said Molumby, via Express & Star.

“I wasn’t playing at club level quite often.

“Now I feel that I’m playing at club level week in, week out, I feel confident, feel ready and that I’m maturing.”

The 23-year old only started 17 league games for the Baggies last season, making a further 14 substitute appearances as the team earned a 10th place finish.

Despite the team currently being 21st in the standings, Molumby has also claimed that the side’s results haven’t matched their performances.

One win and seven draws has left the club with only 10 points from 10 games.

Molumby’s form has earned him a place in the Ireland squad ahead of the international break, with games coming up in the UEFA Nations League against Scotland and Armenia.

The Verdict

The 23-year old has shown a lot of promise so far this season, even if the team’s results don’t quite reflect where they should be in the table.

The upcoming few weeks following the break will be hugely important for Bruce’s future as manager.

Molumby will be hoping the couple of international games will help him carry his confidence into the busy October schedule.

The midfielder has proven himself an important figure for the Baggies this season, and has made the step up into being a regular starter quite well.