Jayson Molumby gives verdict on life at Millwall and who’s helped him most in SE16

Jayson Molumby has described Millwall as a “proper football club” – and just a group of hard-working group of players that just want to succeed.

The Republic of Ireland U21s midfielder, who can’t be far off a senior call-up, has been a revelation since joining the Lions on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, whom he recently signed a new long-term contract with.

Molumby has started 27 league games for Millwall this term and played a crucial part in their surge up the Championship table, with last Friday’s victory at Nottingham Forest moving Rowett’s just two points adrift of the top-six.

Despite unfortunately missing out on scoring his first professional goal at the City Ground, Molumby is still loving life in south London.

“I absolutely love it here, it’s a special club,” Molumby told Southwark News. “People have the perception of Millwall before coming in that it’s a bit rough or this, that and the other.

“But it’s absolutely unique when you’re inside it. The lads, the feeling around the club is unique, I’ve never experienced a place like it. “I’ve probably similar traits to what the club’s about. A hard worker who gives everything every game. My determination is quite similar to this club’s. It’s a family club. “I was at Brighton where they have a £40million training ground, the best of everything. You come somewhere like here and it could be tough to adjust and you think, ‘jeez, I don’t want to be here’. You might feel you want to be back at Brighton and the big, lovely training ground. “But what it is here is it’s very grounded, this is what football is. It’s proper football, hard-working staff and lads, and ordinary people who really want to do well.” Molumby has slotted into the Lions side like a duck of water, but who has helped the youngster the most since his arrival at The Den? He continued: “You always want to hear from people you trust, and I always say Jed [Wallace] and Willo [Shaun Williams] are the main two people with me. They’re very honest and open with me. When I come off the pitch and I’ve had a good game the first two people over to me will be Jed and Willo. If I come off after having a bad game they’ll be first to me as well and say, ‘not good enough’. “They do it in such a helpful and positive way where they just want the best for me and to get the best from me. They want to improve me as a player, they’re brilliant like that. “They’re both specific in what they want and in what they think I should do better. I’d rather them telling me what I need to do rather than saying, ‘well done’ all the time. I’d prefer honesty, and they’ve been really good, they’re really good guys.”